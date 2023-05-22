Fair 71°

One Person Hospitalized In Montgomery County Crash; Lanes Blocked, Police Say

Traffic is tied up in Rockville, where there was a two-vehicle crash that left one person trapped on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, first responders were called to Veirs Mill Road near Edmonston Drive, where there was a reported crash that left one vehicle on the roof in the middle of the roadway.

One person was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were immediately reported.

No other details were immediately released by officials.

The crash led to lane closures in both directions on Monday afternoon that were being cleared as of 1:30 p.m. It remains under investigation.

 This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

