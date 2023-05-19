One Dead After Escalator Fight Leads To Fatal Shooting On Wheaton Metro Train Platform

Tennyson Vaughn Leslie, Jr., 18, of Greenbelt, has been identified as the person who was struck and killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the station on Georgia Avenue.

Police say that Leslie was found by responding officers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died on Thursday night.

The initial investigation determined that Leslie was with a group of people inside the Wheaton station when they got into an altercation with another group of men on the escalator.

According to police, the fight spilled onto the train platform, where Leslie was shot, and the other group scattered away from the area. Montgomery County and Metro Transit police officers searched the area for suspects, but none have been taken into custody as of Friday, May 19.

Leslie was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about possible suspects has been released by the police.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).

