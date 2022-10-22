Former Maryland HS Football Standout, Penn State LB Bani Gbadyu Dies From Pancreatic Cancer

Former Maryland high school football standout and Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 34.

Friends and family of Gbadyu announced on Saturday, Oct. 22 that he died due to complications from cancer, leaving behind three young children and his wife, Molly.

The terminal cancer diagnosis was delivered last month during a doctor’s visit, according to the York Daily Record.

“I’m sorry to be the one to share this news but Bani passed earlier this morning. He is now free from his pain and at peace,” David Warner, the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign for Gbadyu’s family posted on Saturday morning.

"The overwhelming kindness and generosity we’ve experienced over the past few weeks has only confirmed that Bani lived a life filled with happiness, kindness, and enthusiasm that made us better people for knowing him and he will always be a part of us.”

Gbadyu confirmed the cancer diagnosis earlier this month in a social media post after spending weeks in the hospital.

"I never thought I would hear the words Advanced Pancreatic Cancer in my life, much less at such a young age,” he posted. "Hearing and learning that I have cancer and being in the hospital for over 2 weeks has been the absolute hardest experience of my life.”

According to the Penn State Athletics website, Gbadyu was born in a war-torn Liberia before he and his family escaped the revolution and poverty by taking a boat across the world to the United States when he was 10, where they had family living in Gaithersburg in Montgomery County.

Gbadyu then worked his way up to become a first-team all-State selection at Quince Orchard High School and was a contributor to the Nittany Lions for four years, culminating in his being named the 2010 Jim O’Hora award, which is presented to the defense’s most improved player.

He also had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders in the NFL during the preseason, though it didn't stick.

“One thing that I have realized very quickly is how many amazing people I have in my life, from family, church, and friends from every stage of life,” the former football star stated in his post. “Molly and I have been truly overwhelmed with the love and support that has already wrapped around our family.

"I feel blessed that there is an army invading heaven with prayers on my behalf. I know and can feel that God is loving me through this unimaginable time.”

No funeral arrangements for Gbadyu have been announced by his family, though Warner said that information will be made available in the coming days of a memorial service and celebration of life.

To donate to Gbadyu’s GoFundMe fundraiser supporting his wife and children, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.