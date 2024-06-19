Montgomery Village resident Nithya Ramani, 37, has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing at around 1 a.m. on June 19.

Police say that a state trooper was inside his marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated on the outer loop of I-495 near Greentree Road in Montgomery County when his vehicle was struck by Ramani's Honda Accord.

At the time of the crash, two lanes were blocked with orange traffic cones, with arrow boards and signs indicating the incoming work zone.

The preliminary investigation found that Ramani traveled through that work zone, striking the back of the passenger's side of the police cruiser.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The trooper was evaluated but not taken to the hospital. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

