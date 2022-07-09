Woman Gives Birth Outside Of Senate Office Building, U.S. Capitol Police Assist

A new mother has the story of a lifetime after giving birth outside of the Hart Senate Office Building, authorities say.

Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center after officers helped deliver the baby in the front passenger seat of an SUV on Constitution Avenue around noon Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to U.S. Capitol police.

"Mom and baby are healthy and we could not be happier for them", tweeted U.S. Capitol police.

Congratulations!

