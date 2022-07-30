Wild Goose Chase: Three Boys At Large After Protected Bird Found Dead In Maryland

A popular family of geese who call a private lake in Maryland home is down a member after a group of boys allegedly murdered one, according to the Rockville City Police Department.

Officials issued an alert - and a $1,000 reward - as they investigate the death of a Canada Goose - which is protected by federal and state laws - who was killed along the bank of Lake New Mark, a private lake in New Mark Commons.

Between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, police said that a Canada goose was killed, and at least three boys between the ages of 12 and 15 were seen in the area of the family of four at the time of the murder.

The geese could be heard making distressing noises at the time of the incident, according to police, and three of them swam frantically away, while the group of boys fled the area in the direction of the bridge around 226 New Mark Esplanade.

Right after they fled, the fourth goose, one of the parents of the family, was found dead in the lake with severe injury, according to investigators.

Police describe the first boy as slender-built, wearing a bright yellow shirt, light jack, and possibly a sweatshirt hoodie. The second boy is described as slender-built, according to officials. No description was provided for the third boy.

Anyone who witnessed the animal cruelty, has video of the boys, knows where they went, or knows the boys involved, has been asked to call investigators at the Rockville City Police Department by calling (240) 314-8933 or emailing Officer Mowell at FMowell@rockvillemd.gov.

A reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the boys involved.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.