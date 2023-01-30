Violent Armed Carjacker Gets Eight Years For Chevy Chase Gas Station Heist (VIDEO)

A Prince George's County man will spend years behind bars for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old woman at a Chevy Chase gas station two years ago while he was a teenager, authorities announced.

Tyrece Jones, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but eight years suspended for a 2021 carjacking that was caught on camera (see above), Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Jones, then 19, armed with a handgun, approached his victim as she was finishing pumping gas into her car at a gas station in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

In surveillance video, Jones can be seen chasing his victim around her vehicle before taking her down before she could get inside her vehicle and assaulting her, pointing his handgun at her while he demanded her car keys.

Jones was able to get ahold of his victim’s car keys, struck her in the upper body with the handgun, stole her car, and fled the area. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The following day, on Jan. 15, 2021, the stolen vehicle was tracked to the Oxon Hill area of Prince George’s County, and Jones was apprehended during a subsequent traffic stop inside the stolen vehicle.

