Two Survive Plane Crash Into Live Maryland Power Lines, Plane Safely Removed

A plane that crashed into live power lines, causing two to be rescued and power outages to thousands, has been removed from the Montgomery County structure safely, authorities announce.

The plane was removed from the structure completely around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 after the crash nearly 12 hours earlier, according to Montgomery County officials.

The plane was stabilized by a crane, and separated into two pieces and was able to be lowered to the ground.

The pilot and his passenger were suspended in the plane for around 7 hours after it crashed into the live lines in Montgomery Village the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27. Both occupants were transported to a trauma center, where one still remains.

The occupants were able to be removed from the plane after grounding was completed to help ensure the safety for rescuers and the occupants.

Montgomery County Public Schools were closed on Monday, Nov. 28 after widespread power outages throughout the area following the collision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.