Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Shortens Isolation Time For Asymptomatic Americans
News

Two Lottery Players Win $1M Each In Maryland

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Royal Farms And Sunoco Gas Station Where The Two Lucky Ticket Were Sold
Royal Farms And Sunoco Gas Station Where The Two Lucky Ticket Were Sold Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky Maryland Lottery players won a million dollars each last week.

A Cash4Life ticket was sold on Christmas Eve in Cecil County that delivers $1,000 a week for life and separately a $1 million Powerball ticket was also sold in Montgomery County.

The Cash4Life ticket sold at Royal Farms #096-E, 500 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, gives the winner a choice between $1,000 a week for life, paid in annual installments of $52,000, or a one-time payment of $1 million.

Meanwhile, in Takoma Park, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold for the Dec. 20 drawing, as the jackpot climbs to an estimated annuity value of $416 million for the Dec. 27 drawing ($299.5 million estimated cash option). The Lucky ticket was sold at New Hampshire Sunoco, 6360 New Hampshire Avenue.

In all, 22 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Lottery paid nearly $38.2 million in prizes in the seven days ending Dec. 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.