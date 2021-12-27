Two Lottery Players Win $1M Each In Maryland

Two lucky Maryland Lottery players won a million dollars each last week.

A Cash4Life ticket was sold on Christmas Eve in Cecil County that delivers $1,000 a week for life and separately a $1 million Powerball ticket was also sold in Montgomery County.

The Cash4Life ticket sold at Royal Farms #096-E, 500 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, gives the winner a choice between $1,000 a week for life, paid in annual installments of $52,000, or a one-time payment of $1 million.

Meanwhile, in Takoma Park, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold for the Dec. 20 drawing, as the jackpot climbs to an estimated annuity value of $416 million for the Dec. 27 drawing ($299.5 million estimated cash option). The Lucky ticket was sold at New Hampshire Sunoco, 6360 New Hampshire Avenue.

In all, 22 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Lottery paid nearly $38.2 million in prizes in the seven days ending Dec. 26.

