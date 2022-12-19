Torrey Moore Found Unfit To Stand Trial For Murdering Pregnant Woman in Montgomery County

The man accused of gunning down a gas station clerk in Maryland while the body of his decomposing pregnant former lover lay in his White Oak apartment has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Torrey Moore made his latest court appearance on Monday, Dec. 19 for his roles in the murder of Ayalew Wondimu and the death of his 26-year-old paramour Denise Middleton, whose body was found eight months pregnant in his apartment.

According to court officials, Moore is unfit to stand trial.

Moore had been scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday, Dec. 15, which was continued pending his mental health evaluation.

"After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial," according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Moore will now have a second competency hearing in June 2023 to determine if he is fit to be tried.

According to Montgomery State's Attorney John McCarthy, Moore was found to be not competent to stand trial, and is also considered a danger to both himself and to others if he were to be released into the community.

Moore had previously requested to be released to pre-trial services, which was denied by a judge.

Torrey's now-infamous night of violence began on Thursday, Dec. 8 when he allegedly gunned down Wondimu at the Shell Station (Dash In Convenience Store) in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

Moore was identified as a suspect, and when they interviewed him at his White Oak apartment, they found the mummified remains of Middleton, who was 38 months pregnant at the time she was killed, according to the Office o the Chief Medical Examiner.

At the time she was killed, the fetus, a boy, would have lived if she had the opportunity to deliver the child.

Moore has been charged with the first-degree murder of Middleton, first-degree murder for the death of a viable fetus, a crime of violence against a pregnant woman, and for the murder of Wondimu.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.