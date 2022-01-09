Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Support Pours In For Montgomery County Adventurer Airlifted To Hospital After Hiking Accident

Annie DeVoe
A community has stepped up to help Paul Loebach after a tragic hiking accident.
A community has stepped up to help Paul Loebach after a tragic hiking accident. Photo Credit: Karen Leighton

A community has come together to support a Maryland adventurer as he fights for his life after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a hiking trip, according to a GoFundMe.

Paul Loebach is "no stranger to adventure", and was looking forward to the hiking trip that left him in critical condition. Park rangers and rescuers helped Loebach after the accident that forced him to be airlifted to the UVA Medical Center back on Friday, Aug. 5, where he has remained ever since, continues the fundraiser.

His supportive community has raised over $20,000 in two days to support the Rockville man and his loved ones during this critical time as his many details of his condition remains unknown.

The funds will go toward medical costs and out of pocket expenses for Loebach and his family as he remains in the TBI unit of the hospital.

To access the GoFundMe, click here.

