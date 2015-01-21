Students Plan Walk Out Over COVID-19 In Montgomery County

Students attending Montgomery County Public Schools plan to stage a walk out on Jan. 21, over what they claim are unsafe conditions due to the spread of COVID-19.

In a digital flyer posted on Instagram and will presumably be handed out at classrooms, students contend that, "school is only spreading COVID and taking teachers and students away from classrooms. For this reason schools need to go virtual TEMPORARILY."

Students of MCPS have also spread their message on Twitter:

"At the moment, school is only serving to spread COVID and take teachers and students away from classrooms. For this reason, schools need to go virtual TEMPORARILY now to mitigate the problem instead of exacerbating it. #mcps #COVID19," posts @MCPSWalkout2022

It's unclear how many students will join the protest, but some parents have reacted on Facebook:

"It’s a 50/50. some of us want to go virtual, some of us don’t. i wouldn’t say a majority want to stay in school though," Charles Bruno posts.

"I didn't hear about it, but they shouldn't use our children as pawns," writes Meirav Shahar.

The mass student walk out over "unsafe" COVID-19 conditions is planned for 12 p.m.

