Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Students Plan Walk Out Over COVID-19 In Montgomery County

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Aerial Shot Of Student Rally For Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19
Aerial Shot Of Student Rally For Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Photo Credit: WUSA9

Students attending Montgomery County Public Schools plan to stage a walk out on Jan. 21, over what they claim are unsafe conditions due to the spread of COVID-19.

In a digital flyer posted on Instagram and will presumably be handed out at classrooms, students contend that, "school is only spreading COVID and taking teachers and students away from classrooms.  For this reason schools need to go virtual TEMPORARILY."

Students of MCPS have also spread their message on Twitter:

"At the moment, school is only serving to spread COVID and take teachers and students away from classrooms. For this reason, schools need to go virtual TEMPORARILY now to mitigate the problem instead of exacerbating it. #mcps #COVID19," posts @MCPSWalkout2022

It's unclear how many students will join the protest, but some parents have reacted on Facebook:

"It’s a 50/50. some of us want to go virtual, some of us don’t. i wouldn’t say a majority want to stay in school though," Charles Bruno posts.

"I didn't hear about it, but they shouldn't use our children as pawns," writes Meirav Shahar.

The mass student walk out over "unsafe" COVID-19 conditions is planned for 12 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.