Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Sinkhole Repairs On I-270 Expected To Take Longer Than Originally Thought

Annie DeVoe
Route 19 sinkhole.
Route 19 sinkhole. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

The massive sinkhole that took over the southbound lanes of a Maryland Highway is going to close the interstate for much longer than expected, reports WTOP.

Recent and expected weather is causing delays in plans to repair the 30 foot sinkhole on I-270 in Gaithersburg, the outlet reports. 

Two lanes were shut down on the highway to repair the damage, which is now expected to hopefully reopen by July 4th weekend. In an effort to alleviate traffic delays, Montgomery County Traffic Officials adjusted traffic signals on nearby routes near the interstate. 

To read the full story by WTOP, click here. 

