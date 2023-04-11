Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Silver Spring Man Found Murdered On Easter Morning

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Montgomery County Fire & EMS
Montgomery County Fire & EMS Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

Montgomery County officials are offering a $10,000 reward after a 20-year-old Silver Spring man was found dead on Easter Sunday.

Carlos Rashard Carter was found around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, April 9 after police responded to a home in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike, according to Montgomery County police officers.

Rescue crews say Carter's body had sustained trauma and was rushed to a nearby hospital to attempt to save his life. 

Despite lifesaving measures, Carter was pronounced dead a short time later.

Carter's body has been transported to the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Police currently do not have any suspects in custody.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.