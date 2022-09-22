Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ

A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced.

Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.

As a result of the fatal overdose in January, investigators said they discovered a counterfeit pill that appeared to be 30mg of oxycodone and alleged texts between Hausman and Kefyalew.

The pill was later tested by a forensic chemist and tested positive for fentanyl, and the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that the victim’s cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors said that an analysis of Hausman's cell phone revealed several alleged conversations between the victim and a contact saved as “Mick” where they discussed meeting for a drug deal.

During the investigation, a witness told police that the victim purchased “percs” from an individual known as “Mick,” describing the “percs” to be small blue pills, which matched the pill found at the time of Hausman's death.

Officials noted that in August 2021, Kefyalew was issued a criminal citation for possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, and during that incident, investigators found a small blue pill stamped with the writing “M 30” within the baggie of marijuana located in a vehicle where Kefyalew was seated at the time of his arrest.

The pill was tested and was determined to be fentanyl, as well.

In March 2022, officers conducted a search warrant on Kefyalew’s vehicle, which led to the seizure of two cell phones, one of which contained multiple messages “indicative of drug trafficking.”

According to prosecutors, one of the messages from October 2021 involved a person advising Kefyalew that people using “percs” should get Narcan to prevent overdoses.

Kefyalew has been detained pending his trial.

If he is found guilty, Kefyalew faces life in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

