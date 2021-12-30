Contact Us
Search Under Way For 'Critical' Missing DC Woman

Joe Gomez
Melanie R. Hansen
Melanie R. Hansen Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 43-year-old woman who went missing from Washington DC on Dec. 30.

Melanie R. Hansen is described as a white female, 5-foot 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a red top and blue jeans and police say she may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information about Hansen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's 'TEXT TIP LINE' at 50411.

