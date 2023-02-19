Proud Boys Protest Outside Silver Spring Bookstore During 'Drag Story Hour'

The Proud Boys made their presence felt this weekend in Montgomery County as they protested a “drag queen story hour” event at a Silver Spring bookstore, officials say.

The police had to be called to Loyalty Bookstore early in the afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 18 on Ellsworth Drive, where there was a reported confrontation between multiple groups, including some purported Proud Boys members and the "Parasol Patrol."

"(They) did wonders to not only push back and hold the safe space, but to keep cheering and singing joyfully in the face of hate speech and disgusting threats," a spokesperson for the bookstore posted on social media. "Because of their efforts, the children inside the store got to enjoy doing the Hokey Pokey, hearing beautiful books read aloud.

"They did not have to hear about bodily mutilation, or listen to the slurs and the unhinged, graphic accusations."

Montgomery County Council member Kristin Mink captured photos and video of the event that were shared on social media, noting that “the community held a wall of (rainbow emoji) safety and support. The kids had a great time and were none the wiser. We will never back down.”

The event, featuring drag queen Charlemagne Chateau, went on as planned, and organizers said that the children involved were not impacted or involved in any way.

"(Drag Story Hour) captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models," organizers said. "In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish and where dress up is real."

There were no arrests reported by the police.

