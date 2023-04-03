Pets Perish In Gaithersburg Fire That Saw Over 60 Crews Assisting

Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a basement fire that killed at least one family pet in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the three-story townhouse fire around 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 3.

Once on the scene, officials were told that there was a fire in the basement of the residence, located on Prairie Roase Lane off Muddy Branch Road.

All human occupants were able to get out of the fire safely with the assistance of around 60 firefighters.

Two cats were also rescued from the fire, with one tragically passing away a short time later.

The fire leaves at least one family displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

