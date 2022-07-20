Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
One Dead In Maryland After US Marshals Service Attempt to Serve Warrant

Annie DeVoe
US Marshals
US Marshals Photo Credit: Twitter/@USMarshalsHQ

One person is dead after a shooting during the serving of an arrest warrant by U.S. Marshals, reports NBC Washington.

The shooting occurred as authorities attempted to serve the warrant at a townhouse on Garth Terrace off Watkins Mill Road in the early morning of Wednesday, July 20, continues the outlet.

No law enforcement officials were reported to be hurt and the identity of the deceased has not been released. To read the full story on NBC Washington, click here. 

