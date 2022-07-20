One Dead In Maryland After US Marshals Service Attempt to Serve Warrant

One person is dead after a shooting during the serving of an arrest warrant by U.S. Marshals, reports NBC Washington.

The shooting occurred as authorities attempted to serve the warrant at a townhouse on Garth Terrace off Watkins Mill Road in the early morning of Wednesday, July 20, continues the outlet.

No law enforcement officials were reported to be hurt and the identity of the deceased has not been released. To read the full story on NBC Washington, click here.

