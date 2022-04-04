Officers Will Not Be Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Ryan LeRoux: Report

Four Montgomery County Police officers who fatally shot a 21-year-old man outside a Gaithersburg McDonald’s last year will not be charged, Bethesda Magazine reports.

Howard County prosecutors called the shooting "legally justified" based on the victim's actions, the outlet reports.

Ryan LeRoux was shot after police responded to a call about a trespasser at the McDonald’s located at 18273 Flower Hill Way around 9:15 p.m. on July 16, 2021, Montgomery County Police said. LeRoux reportedly refused to pay or move his car from the drive-through lane after ordering food, police said.

An officer saw LeRoux had a gun on the passenger seat of the vehicle and called for backup, police said. During an armed standoff, police tried to deescalate the situation through negotiation, but ultimately ended up firing their weapons and shot LeRoux.

A report released by prosecutors said “LeRoux sat up in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and then allegedly pointed a gun at multiple officers on the scene," Bethesda Magazine reports.

LeRoux died at an area hospital hours later. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave per the investigation, police said. They were Brooks Inman, Sara Vaughan, John Cerny and Romand Schmuck, Bethesda Magazine reports. Together they have a combined 58 years’ experience on the force.

LeRoux's death sparked outraged among the community with many taking to social media to express their thoughts and criticism of how police handled the situation.

Ryan's Father, Paul LeRoux, said his son was "in a bad place," according to NBC Washington. The young man was reportedly living out of his car and recently bought a gun for his protection. After watching police video of the incident, Paul LeRoux said police did not see a gun was in his son's hands, the outlet reports.

"They all unload on him and he supposedly raised a handgun," LeRoux told the outlet. "If you want to know my perspective, he raised his hands. He just raised his hands up. There’s nothing they’ve been able to show or prove that he raised his handgun. Nothing."

"FOUR TRAINED POLICE OFFICERS couldn’t subdue one man having a mental health crisis," one Facebook user wrote. "This is why mental health matters. This is why we need police reform."

A petition on Change.org was also launched in Ryan's name called "Help get justice for Ryan Leroux." It has been signed over 960 times.

