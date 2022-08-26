Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Maryland
New Alert Issued For Missing Montgomery County Teen Not Seen For Days

Annie DeVoe
Zanaiya Neil
Zanaiya Neil Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Concerns are mounting for a Silver Spring teenager who disappeared earlier this week, authorities say.

Zanaiya Neil, 13, was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 12 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cloudberry Court in Burtonsville, according to Montgomery County police.

Neil is described as 5-foot-4, and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police as well as her family are growing concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zanaiya Neil is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240)773-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.

