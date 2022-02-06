Nazi Flier Posted In Silver Spring Sparks Outrage

An antisemitic flier was found posted outside in Silver Spring, according to a post by Stop Antisemitism.

The flier supporting "White-Power.org" depicts a Nazi soldier making slurs and hateful comments about the 6 million Jewish people killed in the holocaust, the organization's post says.

The Stop Antisemitism organization also questioned the domain registrar GoDaddy about the support of website domains fueled by hate and antisemitism.

This story will be updated as it develops. Click here to view the original post by Stop Antisemitism.

