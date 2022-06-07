Montgomery County Vows To Not Cooperate With Criminalization Of Safe Abortion Seekers

Montgomery County has adopted a noncooperation policy with outside states who attempt to criminalize women coming to Maryland to seek an abortion, authorities say.

This policy pledges to protect the reproductive rights of all women, and confirms that county officials will not participate in the extradition of any woman who travels to Maryland as a safe haven for abortions, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

County officials have also vowed to not cooperate with any investigative efforts to identify providers of the abortions and will protect the HIPAA rights of anyone who receives medical care in the state of Maryland.

This policy comes in the wake of the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court which has now seen some states attempt or threaten the banning of legal abortions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.