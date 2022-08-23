Montgomery County "Streeteries" Reevaluated For Fall, Changes Made

Four "Streeteries" in Montgomery County are being reevaluated for fall as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease, officials say.

The Streeteries were created in early 2020 by the county as a temporary concept to support businesses struggling from the economic impact of the pandemic. The concept shut down public streets to cars for residents to gather freely.

Streeteries considered in the reevaluation include Newell Street in Silver Spring, Price Avenue in Wheaton, and Norfolk, and Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda.

The county has been working with communities to establish a long-term plan for the spaces to allow the Streeteries to continue in some fashion.

Closed streets have allowed residents and businesses to use public spaces for activities such as biking, outdoor dining, and retail activity.

“The Streeteries have provided a practical solution to a pandemic-related problem,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “They served as much-needed gathering spaces during the pandemic and provided a creative solution. Now as the situation has changed, we worked with the community in each area to decide how these spaces will continue to operate.

"Streeteries showed new possibilities and I would like to see how we might continue some form of these activities as we move beyond just trying to accommodate the activities within the constraints of the pandemic.”

Future plans for the Streeteries have been released as follows:

Newell Street, Silver Spring

Newell Street will reopen to cars after Labor Day but will remain an event-related operation, closing to traffic for public events throughout the year.

Price Avenue, Wheaton

Price Avenue will remain in operation as a Streetery for the foreseeable future and officials with the Mid-County RSC are planning a meeting to gather additional community feedback on ways to better accommodate pedestrian traffic.

Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

Norfolk Avenue will remain in operation as a Streetery, and closed to vehicles, for the foreseeable future.

Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

The Woodmont Avenue Streetery will be temporarily suspended, and partially reopened to traffic after Labor Day during construction of the long-planned and partially constructed Woodmont Avenue Cycle Track. Construction is expected to commence after Labor Day. The Bethesda-Chevy Chase RSC is circulating a survey to gather feedback from residents and businesses. Survey results will be used in developing long-term plans for the Streetery.

Over the winter months, Streetery locations may be suspended if significant winter storm conditions occur.

"Streeteries have undeniably changed how we look at the public right of way,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “Working with the RSCs, Urban Partnerships and Parks—in the case of Newell Street—we have developed a process where the community determines the capacity of their local Streetery long-term. We are optimistic that these streets will continue to serve the public well.”

