Massive Searched Launched For Maryland Teen

Montgomery Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Kensington, police announced on Thursday, March 3.

Jasmine Perez Sales, 16, was last seen in the 6400 block of Rock Spring Drive in Bethesda on Wednesday, March 2.

She is described as being 4'10," weighing 120 pounds, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black sweater with red lettering, blue jeans and red/black Jordan sneakers. Perez Sales could also be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Perez Sales' whereabouts is asked to call police at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

