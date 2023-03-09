Maryland Native Logic Announces 'College Park' Tour With Special Guest Juicy J

Maryland native and Grammy-nominated artist Logic will return to his hometown area during his 'College Park Tour' with special guest Juicy J.

Logic, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, will make an appearance in Washington, DC during his 23-stop US tour, with a performance at Echostage on Thursday, June 8.

The Maryland native grew up in the Gaithersburg area, attending Gaithersburg High School as a teen. He first gained notoriety in 2009, opening for various artists across Maryland under the name 'Psychological', later shortened to Logic as he gained fame.

Logic gained national fame with his iconic album 'Under Pressure' which was released in 2014. He went on to release several successful albums and gained two Grammy nominations in 2018 for his song "1-800-273-8255".

The iconic rapper performed regularly until 2019, when his first child was born, prompting the artist to announce his plans for retirement. He later returned to the music industry after his retirement in 2021 with the release of his seventh studio album, 'Vinyl Days'.

Logic's eighth studio album, 'College Park' was released on Feb 24, 2023.

