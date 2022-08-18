Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
News

Maryland Native Brian Stelter To Depart CNN Amid 'Reliable Sources' Cancellation

Annie DeVoe
Damascus native, Brian Stelter will leave CNN following the cancellation of the talk show
Damascus native, Brian Stelter will leave CNN following the cancellation of the talk show Photo Credit: nrkbeta - https://www.flickr.com/photos/nrkbeta/33546987105/ (Wikipedia)

CNN has officially canceled "Reliable Sources" after 30 years as long-time host and Damascus native, Brian Stelter departs the network, according to multiple reports.

Stelter, 36, is a Damascus High School graduate who went on to receive an education at Towson University before being hired by the New York Times at the age of 22. 

He has hosted "Reliable Sources" since 2013.

The Sunday morning talk show was CNN's longest-running show, focusing on the analysis of American news media.

"It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential," Stelter told NPR in a statement.

The final "Reliable Sources" show will air on Sunday, Aug. 21.

