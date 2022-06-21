Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Gronk Announces NFL Retirement
News

Maryland Man Convicted Of Stabbing Victim Dead While Daughter Watched: State Attorney

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Justin Wilson
Justin Wilson Photo Credit: Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office

A 27-year-old Maryland has been convicted of stabbing a man dead while his daughter watched, authorities announced.

Justin Andrew Wilson, 27, of Germantown, stabbed 63-year-old Egidio Ienzi 13 times with a fixed-blade knife inside of his Germantown home on July 23, 2020, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office said.

Ienzi's daughter witnessed part of the attack before running upstairs to hide and call 911. Wilson was arrested in the days following the attack after Ienzi's son helped lead police to Wilson. 

“The victim in this case was described by friends and neighbors as an honest, hard-working man, a decent person who worked hard his entire life and was targeted inside his own home," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. 

"It was every homeowner’s worst nightmare. We are gratified that the jury saw through the defense and appropriately convicted Justin Wilson,” 

Wilson faces a maximum of life in prison and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 22.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.