Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team Polishes Skills On Potomac River

The Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, or HART, drew some attention as they were training on the Potomac River, officials say.

The team practiced using swift water rescue boats and a National Guard helicopter to make sure they are prepared for rescue missions in the unpredictable waters.

The team, which worked side by side with the Maryland Army National Guard said that "every day is a training day", as they continuously prepped for everyday and extraordinary emergencies.

