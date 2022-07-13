Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Assault Charges Dropped Against Football Player Who Decked Combative Airline Employee In Newark
News

Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team Polishes Skills On Potomac River

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
HART
HART Photo Credit: Pete Piringer (Twitter)

The Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, or HART, drew some attention as they were training on the Potomac River, officials say.

The team practiced using swift water rescue boats and a National Guard helicopter to make sure they are prepared for rescue missions in the unpredictable waters. 

The team, which worked side by side with the Maryland Army National Guard said that "every day is a training day", as they continuously prepped for everyday and extraordinary emergencies.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.