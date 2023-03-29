Maryland Brothers Busted After $50K Pharmacy Robberies

A 26-year-old Washington, DC man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison for the armed robberies of two pharmacies.

Carlos Zackery pleaded guilty in September 2022 to six armed robberies, nine first-degree assaults, and two conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges after robbing two pharmacies with his brother.

Zackery admitted to robbing two pharmacies, including the Walgreens on the 6900 block of Arlington Road in Bethesda, and the Giant Foods pharmacy on the 3800 block of International Drive in Silver Spring.

“These defendants terrorized pharmacy employees and customers. We are grateful to Assistant State’s Attorneys Peter Larson and Sheila Bagheri for their work in this matter along with the pharmacy clerk who bravely activated the silent alarm and to Montgomery County Police. In the case of the most recent robbery, officers were able to prevent thousands of narcotics and opioid pills from hitting the streets,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

The robberies reportedly occurred on Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022.

Zackery admitted to stealing 5,962 pills from the Bethesda Walgreens and 4,950 pills and 1,237 ml of a controlled and dangerous substance from the Giant Foods pharmacy in Silver Spring.

The total amount of drugs stolen added to an estimated value of nearly $50,000.

Zackery's half-brother, Dionte Taylor, was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison in January after pleading guilty to all 13 counts related to the armed robberies.

