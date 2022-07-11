Magruder High School Bathroom Shooter Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder

A teenager has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after shooting a fellow student with a manufactured ghost gun in a Maryland high school bathroom, officials announce.

Steven Alston Jr., 18 was 17-years-old when he shot a 15-year-old student on Jan. 21, 2022 inside of a bathroom at Magruder High School, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Alston Jr. was charged as an adult in the crime.

“I want to express gratitude for the collaboration between Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery County Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office immediately following the shooting and for their actions in resolving the situation that day without any further violence. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Carlotta Woodward and Donna Fenton for their extraordinary work in the prosecution of this case,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

