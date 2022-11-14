Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region

Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park.

For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood.

County Executive Marc Elrich said on Monday, Nov. 14, that Montgomery County response teams are working to remove the hateful images “as quickly as possible.”

While cleaning up the latest incident, Elrich said that teams also located a second location that was tagged with hateful rhetoric on a brick wall at Old Georgetown Road and Tuckerman Lane.

"Antisemitism, hate, and attempts at intimidation in any form should not exist nor be tolerated anywhere, especially in a community like Montgomery County,” he added. “I have had to personally deal with antisemitism throughout my entire life, and I have always hoped that there would be a day in my lifetime when it would no longer be a part of our society.

“Sadly, from pop culture icons to right-wing hate groups, we are witnessing a rise in antisemitism throughout this nation. I never imagined we would be at this place in the 21st century.”

Incoming Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and his top lieutenant also took to social media to condemn the hateful imagery.

"There is no place for this in the state of Maryland," he wrote. "(Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller) and I, and every member of our administration, will stand firmly against hate speech and discrimination in all of their forms."

Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson said that police are "actively investigating these anti-Semitic acts and (the) Department of Transportation is working on getting is cleaned up as soon as possible."

"I am deeply disturbed by several horrific anti-Semitic graffiti which occurred overnight in our community near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda and along Tuckerman Lane with (a) swastika and neo-Nazi symbolism, as well as 'White Power,' and 'Defund Bethesda.'

"Unfortunately, these are just the latest in an alarming rise in anti-Semitic incidents across our county and throughout the country."

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin also took to social media to express his disdain for the latest anti-Semitic incident in the region.

The American Jewish Committee also weighed in, sharing photos of the graffiti while stating that “the Jewish community will not be intimidated by these despicable messages of hate."

“We must combat these tragic and despicable incidents through unity in every neighborhood and community throughout the county,” Elrich added. “We are one of the most diverse jurisdictions anywhere in the world and now is a time when we need to use it to make us stronger.

“We must support and uplift our Jewish community during this time and we must continue to not tolerate hate in any form in Montgomery County, the state of Maryland, and in this nation.”

The incident remains under investigation by local police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.