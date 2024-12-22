Contact Us
Here's Where To Pick Up Free COVID-19 Test Kits In Baltimore Area

Joe Gomez
COVID-19 Rapid Tests
COVID-19 Rapid Tests Photo Credit: CDC

Baltimore's health department and libraries joined forces Tuesday to hand out thousands of free at-home COVID-19 test kits Tuesday amid the virus surge, according to CBS Baltimore.

A similar initiative was under way in Anne Arundel, where businesses gave out nearly four-times that same number of kits.

The kits, limited to two per home, can be picked up at the following locations:

  • Anne Arundel County Police Department. Kits will be distributed from 6pm-9pm on Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Thursday, Dec. 23.
  • Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Guest services or the mall office.
  • Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
  • Maryland City Volunteer Fire Department, 3498 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 22 while supplies last
  • Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, through Dec. 24. Operations resume Dec. 27 through the 30 at the event center.
  • Northern District Police Station, 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
  • Southern District Police Station 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
  • Westfield Annapolis, 2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis. Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Western District Police Station, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Click here for more from CBS.

