Here's Where To Pick Up Free COVID-19 Test Kits In Baltimore Area

Baltimore's health department and libraries joined forces Tuesday to hand out thousands of free at-home COVID-19 test kits Tuesday amid the virus surge, according to CBS Baltimore.

A similar initiative was under way in Anne Arundel, where businesses gave out nearly four-times that same number of kits.

The kits, limited to two per home, can be picked up at the following locations:

Anne Arundel County Police Department. Kits will be distributed from 6pm-9pm on Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Thursday, Dec. 23.

Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Guest services or the mall office.

Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

Maryland City Volunteer Fire Department, 3498 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 22 while supplies last

Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, through Dec. 24. Operations resume Dec. 27 through the 30 at the event center.

Northern District Police Station, 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

Southern District Police Station 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Westfield Annapolis, 2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis. Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Western District Police Station, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Click here for more from CBS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.