Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Grammy Award Winner Delfeayo Marsalis To Headline Silver Spring Jazz Festival

Annie DeVoe
Delfeayo Marsalis is scheduled to headline the Silver Spring Jazz Festival
Delfeayo Marsalis is scheduled to headline the Silver Spring Jazz Festival Photo Credit: Delfeayo Marsalis (Instagram)

The Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District have announced the headliner for the Silver Spring Jazz Festival that is scheduled to occur next month, officials say.

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra are set to headline the event on Saturday, Sept.10, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Veterans Plaza by the Silver Spring Civic Building located at One Veterans Place, announced Montgomery County Government officials.

The festival has previously presented two other members of the famous family as headliners of the festival, this year opting to spotlight trombonist, Delfeayo.

Delfeayo will lead his 14-piece Uptown Jazz Orchestra in the free jazz festival. The composer founded the orchestra in 2008.

The Grammy award winner has toured internationally with several jazz legends such as Ray Charles, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Elvin Jones and Slide Hampton.

The Silver Spring Jazz festival will host its 17th annual festival with multiple stages for entertainment with a lineup fit for every jazz fan.

New additions to the festival include a beer garden featuring multiple breweries from the area, food service, seating, as well as art and entertainment.

The full list of performers can be found on the Silver Spring Jazz Festival website.

