Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Gas Leak In Montgomery County Blocks Off Neighborhood After Construction Crews Damage Line

Annie DeVoe
The gas leak was detected after a construction crew hit a gas line
The gas leak was detected after a construction crew hit a gas line Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

A natural gas leak is being tended to after a construction crew struck a gas line in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Officials responded to the leak at 3020 Hewitt Avenue after reports that it had been damaged by the crew the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Washington Gas is reportedly on their way to address the situation.

The area of the 2900 block to 3200 block of Hewitt Avenue is blocked off until the leak is cleared. 

