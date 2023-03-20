Gaithersburg Man Tries To Kidnap Child At School Bus Stop

A Gaithersburg man has been arrested after he was accused of trying to kidnap a child at a bus stop, authorities announced.

Montgomery County detectives say that Jamaal Germany, 30, allegedly grabbed a child outside of a Redland Middle School bus stop shortly before 7:30 a.m., Monday, March 20.

Germany reportedly grabbed the child out of a group in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Drive and tried to drag them toward a nearby apartment complex. Several other children near the bus stop stepped in and helped the victim break free.

The students were able to get onto their bus and continue on to school, where they notified school officials around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

Investigators were able to identify Germany as the suspect behind the attempted kidnapping and arrested him a short while later.

Police are asking anyone else who may have had any suspicious interactions with Germany to call detectives at 240-773-5400.

