Frantic Search Underway For Maryland Girl Who Went Missing From School

A 15-year-old girl from Montgomery County has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help.

Jessica Gonzalez, was last seen at John F. Kennedy Highschool in Wheaton on the morning of Jan. 14. She is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Gonzales was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Air Force One sneakers. Police and family are concerned for her physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Gonzalez is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.