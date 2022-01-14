Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Frantic Search Underway For Maryland Girl Who Went Missing From School

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Missing 15-year-old Jessica Gonzalez
Missing 15-year-old Jessica Gonzalez Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A 15-year-old girl from Montgomery County has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help.

Jessica Gonzalez, was last seen at John F. Kennedy Highschool in Wheaton on the morning of Jan. 14. She is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Gonzales was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Air Force One sneakers. Police and family are concerned for her physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Gonzalez is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.