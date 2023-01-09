Felon Who Sold 'Ghost Guns,' Crack Cocaine To Federal Agent In Maryland Gets Decade In Prison

Officials say that a convicted felon is heading back behind bars after being busted selling drugs and illegal “ghost guns” to an undercover agent over the course of several months.

Germantown resident Dwight Luis Clarke, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release after admitting to multiple counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to federal prosecutors, Clarke admitted to selling crack cocaine and seven firearms - including five "ghost guns" to an undercover Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agent.

Clarke’s plea agreement states that between late 2021 and early 2022, he was identified as a possible drug and weapons trafficker, prompting an investigation by local, state, and federal officials.

In February 2022, an ATF Special Agent went undercover and contacted Clarke, who agreed to sell him crack cocaine and guns.

During the coming months, Clarke sold the undercover officer:

Several privately-made firearms he referred to as “ghost guns,” specifically, Polymer80 Inc. 9mm semi-automatic pistols with no serial number;

A .22-caliber semi-automatic AR-style pistol;

A 33-round 9mm extended magazine with one cartridge;

A .22LR caliber mini mag ammunition box containing 95 cartridges;

A .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol;

Nearly 44.50 grams of crack cocaine.

In March 2022, search warrants were executed at Clarke's residence and vehicle, where multiple firearms and ammunition were seized. When Clarke was arrested, they also recovered a Polymer80 Inc. semi-automatic pistol that he attempted to throw away and more than 54 grams of crack cocaine.

As part of his plea, Clarke admitted that he knew he had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, which he did so in connection to his drug trafficking business.

