Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial

A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death.

Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.

Seavey died on Sept. 4, 2018, from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which officials believe was the result of his contact with toxic substances during a career as a first responder that spanned more than four decades.

“Firefighters who lose their lives fighting an occupational disease are recognized as having died in the line of duty and are recognized for their service by having their name added to the monument,” officials said.

During his career, authorities said that Seavey actively fought to reduce the health risks that first responders face on the job and brought awareness to the potential dangers of the job.

He was also a key player in researching and writing the International Association of Fire Chiefs Lavender Ribbon Report: Best Practices For Preventing Firefighter Cancer,” which was published shortly before his death four years ago.

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, plaques around the monument are engraved with the names of all firefighters who have died in the line of duty across the nation, recognizing those who lost their lives in services to others.

“Chief Seavey was present every October at the memorial when the names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice (are) added to the wall,” officials said. “The (organization) has moved the (weekend) from October to May in 2023, and Chief Seavey’s own name will now be added to the memorial.”

