Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place

Annie DeVoe
vote Photo Credit: Pixabay/mounsey

An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC.

The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.

The man and woman were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. To read the full report by Fox 5 DC, click here.

