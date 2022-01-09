'Dog Gone It!' Pup Rescued From Near Drowning After Beaver Chase Into Maryland Lake

A dog has been reunited with his family after being rescued by park police after chasing a beaver into a Maryland lake, authorities say.

The chocolate lab, affectionately known as "Gus", got away from his owner to chase the beaver into Black Hills Lake, according to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Gus became distressed when trying to make it back to shore after the diligent chase, and was lucky to get some help from Maryland National Capital Park Police, who gave him a nice boat ride.

Crews training nearby were able to bring Gus back to his family for a very happy reunion.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.