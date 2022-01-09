Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
'Dog Gone It!' Pup Rescued From Near Drowning After Beaver Chase Into Maryland Lake

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Gus the dog gets a boat ride back to his owners after chasing a beaver
Gus the dog gets a boat ride back to his owners after chasing a beaver Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

A dog has been reunited with his family after being rescued by park police after chasing a beaver into a Maryland lake, authorities say.

The chocolate lab, affectionately known as "Gus", got away from his owner to chase the beaver into Black Hills Lake, according to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Gus became distressed when trying to make it back to shore after the diligent chase, and was lucky to get some help from Maryland National Capital Park Police, who gave him a nice boat ride.

Crews training nearby were able to bring Gus back to his family for a very happy reunion.

