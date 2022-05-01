Contact Us
News

Desperate Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Under Way In Maryland

Joe Gomez
Missing 11-Year-Old Elmer Guzman-Osorio, from Silver Spring
Missing 11-Year-Old Elmer Guzman-Osorio, from Silver Spring Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County Police are asking for the publics help in finding an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing in Silver Spring.

Elmer Guzman-Osorio, was last seen on Jan. 5, at approximately 10:00 a.m., walking in the 300 block of University Boulevard East.

Guzman-Osorio is 4-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a yellow design, black jeans, white and black Puma sneakers and a black winter coat. He is carrying a navy-blue backpack.

Police and family are deeply concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elmer Guzman-Osorio is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

