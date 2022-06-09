Crumbl Cookies To Open New Maryland Location This Week

Popular bakery chain, Crumbl Cookies is planning on opening a new location in Germantown, reports the MoCo Show.

The yummy bakery will be located next to Sally Beauty at The Shops at Seneca Meadows at 20650 Seneca Meadows Parkway with an opening date of Friday, Sept. 9, continues the outlet.

The unique shop has a rotating menu of cookies that changes each week across their locations. Customers have the option of choosing 4-5 new cookie flavors a week, with the staple milk chocolate chip cookie being their only permanent menu item. To read the full report by the MoCo Show, click here.

