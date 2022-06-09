Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
News

Crumbl Cookies To Open New Maryland Location This Week

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Crumbl Cookies to open new location
Crumbl Cookies to open new location Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookies

Popular bakery chain, Crumbl Cookies is planning on opening a new location in Germantown, reports the MoCo Show.

The yummy bakery will be located next to Sally Beauty at The Shops at Seneca Meadows at 20650 Seneca Meadows Parkway with an opening date of Friday, Sept. 9, continues the outlet.

The unique shop has a rotating menu of cookies that changes each week across their locations. Customers have the option of choosing 4-5 new cookie flavors a week, with the staple milk chocolate chip cookie being their only permanent menu item. To read the full report by the MoCo Show, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.