Critical Search For Missing 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

A 12-year-old girl from Aspen Hill has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Jasslyn Santos, was last seen on Jan. 20, at approximately 10 a.m., in the 13500 block of Turkey Branch Parkway.

Santos is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has long black hair and hazel eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her physical welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jasslyn Santos is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

