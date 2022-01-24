Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Critical Search For Missing 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Jasslyn Santos
Jasslyn Santos Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A 12-year-old girl from Aspen Hill has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Jasslyn Santos, was last seen on Jan. 20,  at approximately 10 a.m., in the 13500 block of Turkey Branch Parkway.

Santos is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has long black hair and hazel eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her physical welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jasslyn Santos is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.