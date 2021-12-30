Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

COVID-19: 700K+ Cases Reported In Maryland, New Daily Record Broken

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Line to get tested for COVID-19 in Howard County
Line to get tested for COVID-19 in Howard County Photo Credit: joshmsr reddit

Maryland now has a total of 700,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19, also breaking a daily record of new cases in a single day by adding more than 14,000 within 24 hours, according to the state's Coronavirus dashboard.

The surge in COVID-19 has largely been blamed on the highly infectious Omicron variant spreading throughout the state.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases has also increased to nearly 21%.

In addition, 11,522 people have now died from the virus in Maryland and 2,122 are hospitalized.

Several hospitals throughout the state have declared emergencies or shifted to contingency operations, due to the surge of COVID-19 patients. The Maryland Hospital Association is calling on Governor Larry Hogan to declare a limited public health emergency to help hospitals deal with the crisis.

The increase in positive tests also comes as Maryland has ramped up testing for the Coronavirus.

Governor Hogan has activated the Maryland National Guard to support testing for COVID-19 as well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.