COVID-19: 700K+ Cases Reported In Maryland, New Daily Record Broken

Maryland now has a total of 700,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19, also breaking a daily record of new cases in a single day by adding more than 14,000 within 24 hours, according to the state's Coronavirus dashboard.

The surge in COVID-19 has largely been blamed on the highly infectious Omicron variant spreading throughout the state.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases has also increased to nearly 21%.

In addition, 11,522 people have now died from the virus in Maryland and 2,122 are hospitalized.

Several hospitals throughout the state have declared emergencies or shifted to contingency operations, due to the surge of COVID-19 patients. The Maryland Hospital Association is calling on Governor Larry Hogan to declare a limited public health emergency to help hospitals deal with the crisis.

The increase in positive tests also comes as Maryland has ramped up testing for the Coronavirus.

Governor Hogan has activated the Maryland National Guard to support testing for COVID-19 as well.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.