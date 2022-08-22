Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Concerns Mounting For Mother, 8-Month-Old Child Missing For Days In Montgomery County

Danielle Vines and Christian Wilson
Danielle Vines and Christian Wilson Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Seen them?

Alerts have been issued in Maryland for a missing mother and her 8-month-old child, who have not been seen in several days, officials said.

Danielle Vines, 26, and her 8-month-old child Christian Wilson were reported missing in Montgomery County and were last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Prince George’s Count,y according to police.

Vines was described as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Wilson was only described as being an estimated 20 pounds.

The mother was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants, while Wilson was sporting a blue onesie when the pair went missing.

No additional information has been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Anyone with information regarding Vines, Wilson, or their whereabouts, has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Police non-emergency line by calling (301) 279-8000 or the Third District Investigative Section at (301) 773-6884.

