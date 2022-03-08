Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

News

Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Liz Salmeron-Banegas
Liz Salmeron-Banegas Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say.

Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police.

Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She has long black hair and brown eyes, investigators added.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Liz Salmeron-Banegas is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.   

