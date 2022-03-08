Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say.

Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police.

Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She has long black hair and brown eyes, investigators added.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Liz Salmeron-Banegas is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

