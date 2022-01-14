Concern Grows For Missing Teen Boy From Maryland

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Silver Spring and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

On Jan. 8, at approximately 3 a.m., Junior Javier Rivas Euceda, was last seen leaving his residence on Bel Pre Rd. Rivas Euceda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black jeans and black/blue Jordans. Junior has tattoos on his arms, including a tattoo of his sister’s name, Genisis, on his left thumb.

Police and family are concerned for his physical welfare.

