Community Leaders Condemn Latest Instance Of Hate Speech At Gaithersburg HS

Community leaders in Montgomery County are speaking out after the latest hate-based act that was reported, this time a racial message that was found at Gaithersburg High School.

Principal Cary Dimmick issued a statement to the community after hate-based graffiti was found in the boy’s locker room at the high school when a student reportedly etched the “N” word into paint on a locker.

It was the second time in the span of a week that hateful imagery was found at the high school, which came following recent reports of anti-Semitic and racist messages in schools and across the community.

“We are deeply saddened this is the second such instance at Gaithersburg High School in the past week,” Dimmick said in his letter.

“Student(s) who commit these unacceptable acts will receive strict consequences, as it is important that we continue our work with our students to help them understand the impact of hateful and hurtful words and symbols.”

The latest incident comes following a rash of reports throughout the county of similar instances, prompting authorities to offer a reward for information that leads to the apprehension of the hateful agents.

“We are saddened to hear of another instance of hate-based graffiti found at a Montgomery County Public School, and the second instance this past week alone at Gaithersburg High School,” members of the Montgomery County Council said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 1. “This time race-based.

“We must uphold the values of diversity and inclusivity that make Montgomery County so special and continue to educate our youth about the importance of respecting these values and understanding the harm these hate acts cause,” they continued.

“To ensure we are an inclusive community, we all must become actively conscious about racism and take actions to end racial inequities.”

