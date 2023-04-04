Contact Us
News

Chariot On Fire Causes I-495 Backup After Lanes Were Blocked In Montgomery County

Annie DeVoe
The bus was unoccupied at the time of the fire
Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

A stretch of Montgomery County highway was blocked this morning after a vehicle caught fire, authorities say.

A Chariots for Hire limo bus went up in flames on I-495 near River Road around 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials. 

No passengers were on board the bus at the time of the fire, which was safely extinguished within an hour of help arriving. 

The driver of the bus was uninjured.

Some lanes were blocked while the scene was placed under control.

